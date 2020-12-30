Gayle Lena Mae Spight, 62, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Baptist Memprial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside . Services will be on Friday January 1, 2021 11:30 a.m. at Academy Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday January 1 ,2021 9:00 - 11:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Academy Cemetery Blue Mountain.

