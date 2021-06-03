Juana Jean Spight

Mrs. Juana Jean Spight, 84, transitioned on May 20, 2021 in Houston, Texas with her loved ones by her side. She was born on September 8, 1936, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Charlie Sr. and Gayzella White. In 1957, the family moved to Flint, Michigan. She later married her husband of 60 years in 1961. Mrs. Spight leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, John T. Spight; sons, Michael (Martone) Williams, Baxter Henderson; grandchildren, Machael, Michael Jr., Jujuan, Lionel, Jaxon; great-grandchild, Keh'lani, (3) sisters, Charlene Jones of Flint, MI, Maxine (Wesley) McTizic of Riverview, FL, LauFrancine Dalton of Mesa, AZ; (3) brothers, Elvis L. White of Sun City, CA, Sylvester White and James M. White of Dallas, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel Ripley, MS. Interment will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

