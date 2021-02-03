Lula J. Spight-Martin, 82, passed away on January 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was the wife of the late Lee A. Martin; she is survived by 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Superior Funeral Home of Memphis, Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.