Mary L. Siddell Spight daughter of Otis & Katie Mae Keys Siddell on April 14, 1931 in New Albany, MS . Mary professed her hope in Christ at the age of seven and joined the Pleasant Grove M.B. Church where she remained faithful and devoted until God called her home. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Rust College, Holly Springs, MS, she also received a Masters Degree from the University of Mississippi Oxford, MS. She retired from teaching in May 1992, after giving 41 years of service to educating students in both Union and Tippah County. She loved God, her family, her church and served in many capacities. Some of her ministries included Sunday School Secretary, both B.T.U. secretary and teacher church Clerk, member of the choir, kitchen committee, President of the Mission, program committee, and treasurer of the Pontotoc District Women Auxiliary. Mary was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law Paul Wayne and Debra Spight, one sister Elois Wilson and three brothers Roosevelt, Leaunzia and James Siddell. She leaves to cherish one granddaughter Terica Jobe (Frankie) of Houston, TX, three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Makenzie and Mason Jobe all of Houston, TX, two sisters Juliette Pulliam and Jewel Pulliam both of Beloit, WI and Sandra Gilliland special friend and Caregiver of eight years. Visitation will be Friday, May 21st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Ingomar, MS Services will be Saturday, May 23rd 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church with burial in New Albany City Cemetery The body will be placed in the Church at 10:00 a.m., Beasley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Requesting by the family the CDC Guidelines be respected.
