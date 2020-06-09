Mrs. Virginia Toomer Spight, life-long resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, died June 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 2, 1914 at the family home in Tupelo to the late Dr. William A. Toomer, and Ruth Gaither Toomer. She grew up in Tupelo, graduating from Tupelo High School in 1932. During her senior year in high school she represented THS in district and state level competitions in algebra and geometry, winning the district and placing high on the state level competition. Also during her senior year she was elected Miss Mississippi and represented the state at the Cotton Carnival in South Carolina. She attended MSCW (now MUW) and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a double major in English and French. While a student at Ole Miss the devastating tornado of 1936 struck Tupelo. She took the train back home as soon as possible to check on loved ones and friends since the phones were inoperable. The home of her then fiance, Lindsey Spight took a direct hit, but the family was thankfully spared! After her marriage to Mr. Spight, who owned and operated "Spight's Store," a ladies' ready-to-wear shop, she was a dedicated homemaker. She was a lifelong member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church, where she was very active in, first, the Children's Sunday School, and later in the Adult Sunday School. At the church she was also an active member of United Methodist Women, the Altar Guild, the Needlepoint Guild, and served on numerous church committees. She was an avid bridge player, and the last surviving member of the "X Club," a weekly bridge group that started as a single ladies' club, but became a bridge group of happily married ladies in a club that lasted for over 60 years. She was a longstanding member of The Mutual Culture Club, a book club where she enjoyed the benefits of being a lifelong reader. She and her husband greatly enjoyed playing golf. They often joined the Mississippi Seniors golf group on trips to play golf in England and Scotland as well as courses in the United States. One of her keys to a long life was walking at least one mile every day, while she was able. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lindsey Spight, by her daughter, Carol Leake, and parents Dr. William A. Toomer and Mrs. Ruth Gaither Toomer, and sister Mrs. Corinne Toomer Bowles. She is survived by her son, Bill Spight of Oakland, California; Son-in-Law Rob Leake; Grandsons Clark (Rachel) Leake of Lexington, Kentucky, and Lindsey (Tracy) Leake; Great grandchildren Joanna, Bob, Aubrey Virginia, and Sam Leake; Nieces Sandra Mansell of Madison, Mississippi, and Corinne (John) McCormick of Brandon, Mississippi; several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Mrs. Spight's memorial service will be a graveside service only on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Tupelo, officiated by Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers are John McCormick, Creed Mansell, Mark Macdonald, Scotty Johns, Robert Hederman, Frank Riley, Jr., Heywood Washburn, Norris Caldwell, Bill Hill, and Ernie Joyner. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 854, Tupelo, Miss. 38802, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
