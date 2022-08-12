Carlton Monroe Spigner, age 89, went home to be with Jesus on August 12, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born on July 9, 1933, to George Christopher and Dula Shields Wilemon Spigner in Itawamba County, Mississippi. He attended Houston Junior High and Mantachie High School where he loved playing basketball. Carlton was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. Before returning to his home church where he had served as a deacon, he served as a deacon at Kirkville Baptist Church and as song leader for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and spending time with his family. He worked in auto manufacturing up North as a very young man. After returning home, he farmed and worked at Mantachie and Marietta Manufacturing, and Central Electric. He was a poultry farmer for many years and lastly worked as a security guard at Action Industries. Carlton is survived by his wife, Carlene Huffman Burt Spigner; two daughters, Deborah Hendrix (Rickey) and Mona Neeley all of Ozark, and son Glen Burt (Michelle) of Nettleton. He is survived by grandchildren, Michelle Tigner (Andrew) of Mantachie, Shelley Taylor (Mick) of Kirkville, Carmen Riley (Matt) of Mantachie, Michael Burt (Lauren) of Nettleton, and Jake Burt of Nettleton. His great-grandchildren are Adam Taylor, Luke and Isaac Tigner, Hudson and Emma Riley, and Madelyn and Owen Burt. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Loraine Franks Spigner; son Dwight Burt and brothers, Hubert, Bob, Howard, Ernest, James, Loy, John, Elb, Clint, Will, Troy, and an infant Spigner, and Alb and Chester Wilemon; sisters Alma Spigner, Jimmie Grammer, and Linda Franks. Services celebrating his life will be held at Ozark Baptist Church at 11 AM Monday, August 15, 2022. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 4-8pm and from 10 AM-service time on Monday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting their friends. Serving as pallbearers are Michael and Jacob Burt, Matt Riley, Mick and Adam Taylor, Andrew and Luke Tigner, Kevin Spencer, Korban Adams, and Bryan Beasley. Memorials may be made to the Golden Believer's Program, c/o Ozark Baptist Church, 926 Ozark Baptist Church Road, Marietta, Ms. 38856.
