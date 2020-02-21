Robert Lewis Spigner, 79, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1940, in the Ozark community, to Troy Christopher and Belvie Jane South Spigner. He worked with Bill Mitchell in the Lee County Sheriff's office. He worked at Leggett & Platt until becoming disabled. He was a 32 degree Mason. He was a musician at an early age and he played with several bands, including The Sunshine Boys and Jerry Pitts and the Rhythm Makers. He enjoyed wood working, but the joy of his life was talking about playing music, which included many stories of Nashville. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David "ET" Turner and Bro. Jason Franklin officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Methodist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Neta Roper Spigner; one son, Chris Spigner (Connie); both of Ozark; one granddaughter, Kirksey Sheffield of Starkville and one grandson, Luke Sheffield of Ozark; the mother of his son, Joyce Mathis; two step-daughters; two step grandsons; four step great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, G.C. Spigner; three sisters, Podesta Roberson, Lodeska Tyra, and Eula B. Sheffield; and his parents. Pallbearers will be David Brown, Ronald Wesson, Randy Lindsey, Dennis Upton, Eric Sheffield, Danny Sheffield, Roger Sheffield, and Carlton Spigner. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at NMMC Hospice Unit.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.