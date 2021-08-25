Nelda Inez Spradlin, 90, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born October 10, 1930, to David Mitchell "Bud" and Corene Morse Spradling. She had worked at Walker Zenith Radio Station and Brocks Candy Factory, Reed's Manufacturing, and Mantachie Manufacturing. She also sat with the elderly. But she was a homemaker and great baby sitter most of her life. Private memorial services were at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Lakeland Baptist Church. Burial was in Stephens Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include five children, Tommy Rogers (Sandra) of Guntown, Susan Unger of Tupelo, John Spradlin, Timmy "Red" Spradlin (Lisa), and Misty Murphy (Chuck), all of Mantachie; one sister, Dorothy Sue Farris of Mantachie; the father of her children, Earl Spradlin; and a very special friend, Betsy Enoch; thirteen grandchildren, Chad Rogers (Dana) of Alabama, Brad Rogers (Meadow) of Mantachie, Timmi Corene Bishop (Andrew) of Tupelo, Michael Bunch (Crystal) of Mantachie, Dusty Gray (Ashley) of Smithville, Jason Spradlin (Emily), Jake Spradlin ( Becky), both of Mantachie, Joseph Spradlin (Meagan) of Southaven, Joshua Spradlin (Shelby) of New Hope, Daniel Tucker (Erin), Brandon Tucker (Lauren), Johnathan Green (Paige), all of Mantachie, and Jamie Sims (Evelyn) of Barrington, IL; her great grandchildren, Payton Rogers of Tupelo, Chase Rogers (Allie), Braden Rogers (Kayla), Alex Rogers, all of Mantachie, Olivia Sims, Maddy Sims, both of Barrington, IL, Winter Blair of Tupelo, Mika Bunch of Mantachie, John Thomas Gray, Lexis Gray, and Weston Gray, all of Smithville, Izzy Spradlin, Jasper Spradlin, Shepard Spradlin, Jaden Spradlin, Jaxon Spradlin, Josie Spradlin, Natalee Tran, and Dylan Tran, all of Mantachie, Anna-Claire Spradlin, Audri-Cate Spradlin, Allie-Camryn Spradlin, Addie-Carsyn Spradlin, all of Southaven, Jett Spradlin of New Hope, Tripp Tucker, Doss Tucker, Boone Tucker, and Ebby Tucker of Mantachie, Ellie Tucker and Thor Tucker of Mooreville, and Harper George of Mantachie. She was also expecting another great grandchild in March 2022, and her first great great granddaughter in September 2021. She was preceded in death by an infant sister; brother-in-law, J.T. Farris; a nephew, Terry Farris; a son-in-law, Bryon Tucker; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to Stephens Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
