Kelly Wade Spradling, 77, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born July 18, 1942, to Willie Royce and Bennie Florine Grissom Spradling. He was a truck driver and a Baptist in belief. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing Spades, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Wess Spradling (Elizabeth) of Mantachie; four daughters, Deborah Odom, Carolyn Moss (Tyron), and Sandy Maxcy, all of Mantachie, and Amber Glissen (David) of Florence, MS; an honorary daughter, Shanna Patterson (Mike) of Saltillo; one sister, Marilyn Breedlove of Tupelo; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Edward Spradling. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and Richard "Ricky" Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Moore and Mitch Underwood. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the funeral home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Spradling family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
