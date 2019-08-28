Margaret McDonald Spradling, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Dogwood Plantation in Fulton. She was born April 22, 1927 to the late Charles Escal McDonald and the late Ivery Snow McDonald. She retired from McDonald-Douglas after 30 years of service. She was a member of Nettleton Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to worship and also enjoyed crocheting. Services will be 4:00 pm on Friday August 30, 2019 with Ministers Jeff Bates and Jimmy Bates officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 Friday all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (Cotton) Moore of Nettleton; 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stanley Richard Spradling, son, Richard Spradling, and 4 siblings. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
