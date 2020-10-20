82, passed away on Wed., Oct. 14, 2020 at Longwood Community Center in Booneville. Angeline Spraggins-Berry was born to her late parents Willie Lee Spraggins and Addie B. Spraggins on Jan. 21, 1938 in Houston, MS. Angeline Berry was a member of Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Okolona. Angeline Berry is survived by three daughter; Flora Conway of Okolona, Teresa Hughes (Leonis) of Nettleton and Belinda Berry of Okolona. Four sons; Alvis Berry, Jr. of Wren, James Berry of Okolona, Tommie Berry (Raffieal) of Tupelo, Alvis Benard Berry of Memphis. One sister; Betty Bailey of Okolona. There are 20 grandchildren and several great- grandchildren. Angeline Berry was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, two daughters, four brothers, three sisters and one grandson. The visitation will be Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks/coverings are required. The service will be at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Anothony Rainey officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
