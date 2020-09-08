WEST POINT, MS -- Booker T. Spraggins, Jr., 71, passed away Thursday, September 03, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS . Services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.