DOROTHY JEAN SPRATT-BAILEY, 65, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on October 3, 1954, in Monroe County to the Late Robert Lee Spratt and Annie E Buckingham-Spratt. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Dorothy loved spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Carter's Chapel Faith Temple, attended Amory High School, a former member of the church choir and usher board until her health fail. She was also employed at Wal-Mart of Amory. She would read her Bible often and recently she enjoyed being with her church family. Dorothy was a blessing to many and will be greatly missed. A Homegoing Celebration Service will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, February 22, at Carter's Chapel with Bishop Clarence Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Burns Memorial Cemetery of Aberdeen. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Her memory will be cherished by her loving daughter, Kimberely Ollie of Amory; one granddaughter, Rylee Ollie of Amory; five brothers, James Spratt of Amory, Larry, Charles, Henry Lee Spratt all of Aberdeen; and Dennis Spratt of Okolona; one sister Annie Ruth Banks of Amory; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and grandparents. Visitation will be today from 2 to 5:00 p.m. and the family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m. at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory.
