On April 22, 1947, Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Buchanan was born to the late parents, Bob Buchanan and Veronica Spates Buchanan in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Peacefully on April 16, 2022, she departed this earthly life. Bobbie attended Pontotoc County Schools. She was an organ player, who played for her sisters, The Buchanan Sisters and many churches for many years. Never meeting strangers, she often ended many conversations with "Let's go to heaven and I love you." In 1967, she married Elder William Spratt and they spent 51 years together until his passing. Survivors include daughters: Mashell Swindall, Sandy Spratt, Liturica Spratt, Tonnie (Marcus) Jeffries, Toronto Williams; sons: Darrell Spratt, James Spratt, Bobby Ray Spratt, and Halie Spratt; sisters: Janie Burley (Willie), Meldora Dilworth (Benjamin), Patricia Shumpert, Linda Walker (George); brothers: Ikey Lee Buchanan(Mary), Tommy Jr Buchanan(Shelia), James E. Buchanan(Doris), Willie D. Buchanan(Ethel); 26 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several other relatives. One son, Douglass, also preceded her in death. Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022, 3-5 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS. Services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Tabernacle of Faith in Verona, MS with burial following at Red Oak Grove CLG Cemetery. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
