CHARLES E. SPRATT, 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Golden Triangle Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. Visitation was on Saturday, January 2, at Susie L. Darden Chapel for the family and public. A Graveside Service was held Sunday, January 3, 2020, at Burns Memorial Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.

