35, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Durell Marshall Spratt was born to his late mother, Diane Spratt, on Oct. 2, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Durell Spratt is survived by his uncle and aunt that reared him; Elder Willis and Della Dobbs. One daughter; Serenity A. Spratt. One brother; Jerome Spratt of Amory and one sister; Kadedra Spratt of Amory. The visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Freewill Gospel Temple. The service will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon at United Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Willis Dobbs officiating. The mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
