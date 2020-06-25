NETTLETON -- Mary Sprayberry, 81, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on June 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Graveside at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.