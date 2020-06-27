Mary E. (Harris) Sprayberry, 81 passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory, MS. She was born on July 7, 1938 to parents Mack Harris and Ruby (Smith) Harris . She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area but for the past two years she lived at Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living in Amory. She received her registered nursing degree from the University of Alabama in 1960. She retired after 45 years of faithful service. She had been a nurse with the Gilmore Hospital in Amory and the last 26 years were with the Nettleton School District as the school nurse. She was a member of Nettleton First Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing golf, working in her yard, caring for others and spending time with family especially her grandchildren. There will be a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Donald Pounders and Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs officiating . Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include one son, David Sprayberry (Jennifer) of Nettleton; four grandchildren, Ashley Henson(Tyler) of Nettleton, Colby Sprayberry (Millie) of Nettleton, Colin Sprayberry of Nettleton, Caleb Sprayberry of Nettleton, two great grandchildren; Eli and Ethan Henson of Netttleton, one brother; Dub Harris (Sandra) of Nettleton, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clovis Leon Sprayberry, one sister Carolyn Harris Tucker and one brother Dennis (Pete) Harris. Pallbearers will be Colby Sprayberry, Colin Sprayberry, Caleb Sprayberry, Tyler Henson, Mike Harris, and Nick Coyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Randolph, Brad Harris, Spencer Harris, Henry Hankins, Shane Scruggs, and Barry Parker. She dearly loved her son. Her gift to him was to be buried on his birthday. By the grace of God, she is now fully healed in mind, body and spirit. If you wish to make a memorial in memory of Mrs. Sprayberry you can make donations to God's House of Hope P.O. Box 393 Nettleton,MS 38858. Online condolences can be expressed to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
