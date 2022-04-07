Timothy O'Neal Springer, 53, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3:00pm at The Chapel - N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4-6pm at N.L. Jones. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

