Dianne Gaines Sprouse, 73, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home. She was born July 31, 1946 in Lee County to the late Floyce R. and Christine Tollison Gaines. She was a retired Deputy Clerk for the City of New Albany and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She was always ready for a road trip and enjoyed yardwork and working in the flower bed. She was a fan of any sport in which her grandchildren participated. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Kevin Williams officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jimmy Sprouse; a daughter, Christy Davis (Anthony); a son, Stoni Sprouse (Melissa); a sister, Pam Canerdy (Charlie), all of Blue Springs; and a brother, Rickey Gaines (Wanda) of Ingomar; her grandchildren: Ashlee Crumpton (Keith), Tray Davis (Haleigh), Ross Sprouse and Kinsley Sprouse; and her great grandchildren: Eli, Owen, Aivley Faith and Tripp Crumpton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert A. Gaines. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00p.m. till 7:00p.m. and on Monday, March 16 from 10:00a.m. till service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Baptist Cancer Center of New Albany, Patient Assistance Fund, 200 State Hwy. 30 West, New Albany, MS 38652 in memory of Dianne Sprouse. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
