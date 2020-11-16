Suzanne Spruill, 52, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Amory, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.