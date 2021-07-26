With profound sadness, we announce the passing, peacefully at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 18, 2021, of Virginia Spurgeon Ray, our devoted, loving mother, and friend to all whose lives she has touched. Mrs. Ray was in her 95th year and approaching her 96th birthday. She lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, and teacher. Her primary focus in life was family. She instilled strong values in her children which have served them well. Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband, Major Jasper Lee Ray (Retired Army). She was the daughter of her generous and loving parents, Leonard, and Irene Walker Spurgeon. She cherished her memories of her predeceased siblings, Leonard Kirkham Spurgeon, Senia Spurgeon Owens, Elizabeth Spurgeon Clegg and Georgiana Spurgeon Cox (Lynn). Her surviving sisters are Gaye Spurgeon Hightower and Nina Spurgeon Vujko (Nick). Mrs. Ray was a devoted mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced each moment with them. She is survived by her children, Alice Ray Murphy (Lawrence), Jeffrey Lee Ray (Cindy) and William Guy Ray (Gretchen). Mrs. Ray was blessed the day Gretchen Felten Ray became her son's wife. Gretchen was the angel who uniquely became the daughter of her heart. Gretchen was devoted to Mrs. Ray and her care throughout the years of her declining health.The deepest joy Mrs. Ray experienced was in the love she had for her grandchildren, Jennifer Ray Lewis, Pendleton Bond Murphy, Justin Leonard Ray, Nathaniel Dakota Ray, Memphis Virginia Ray, Sullivan Hunter Ray and Jasper David Ray. This river of joy continues with the next generation in her great-grandchildren, Brandon Vincent, Ryan Vincent, Hannah Landrum, Madeline Elizabeth Murphy, Lannin Bond Murphy, Jaidyn Leonard Ray and Crissey Elizabeth Ray. Mrs. Ray's extended family includes many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and beyond, each of whom were devoted to her for her strength and unconditional love. Mrs. Ray's love of family and nurturing of relationships has evolved into creating extended family relationships. Her love of entertaining others and her gracious nature was the epitome of true Southern hospitality. It was important for her to always do what is right, what is good, to be kind and help others. Those who loved her will never forget her wit, charm, grace, tenacity, and the undying love she held for them. There will be a celebration of Mrs. Ray's remarkable life by invitation at the Old Waverly Country Club in West Point, Mississippi. The Memorial service and internment will be held July 28th at 2:00 pm, Woodland Cemetery, Sparta, Mississippi on Mrs. Ray's birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Cancer Society in honor of Mrs. Ray. "A good character is the best tombstone. Those who loved you and were helped by you will remember you when forget-me-nots have withered. Carve your name on hearts, not marble." -Charles Haddon Spurgeon
