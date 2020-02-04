Tupelo - Mrs. Bobbie Sue Franks Spurr, age 73, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born January 11, 1947 in the Fawn Grove Community to Marvin Franks and Costell Houston Franks. She was a high school graduate and continued to study at Itawamba Community College where she earned an Associate Degree in Business. She worked many years as an Aid in Home Health Care. She greatly loved her only grandson, James, loved shopping, collecting stamps and knickknacks. She received great joy from cooking and entertaining family and friends. Bobbie was a Christian lady who enjoyed visiting many churches during her lifetime. A memorial service celebrating her life will be at 5 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3 PM to service time. Survivors include her husband, Charles Spurr of Pontotoc; one son, Marvin B. Thomas (Brenda) of Plantersville; stepson, Charles Spurr, Jr. of Pontotoc; 1 brother, Dale Franks (Judi) of Peppertown; 4 sisters, Jane Mask of Shannon, Marilyn Knowles of Nettleton, Carolyn Ratliff of Mantachie, and Julia Brock of Tupelo; grandson, James Thomas; special cousin, J.C. Houston and a host of other near relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, James Milton "Bonnie" Franks, Bobby H. Franks, Joel Franks, and sister, Verble Bowden. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Tupelo - Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Friday at 5 PM and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
