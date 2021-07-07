Virgie Stacker, 84, passed away Friday, July 02, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Sun, July 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove McCondy. Visitation will be on Sat, July 10, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

