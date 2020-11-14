Betty Jo Stacks, 77, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence. A Lee County native, she was born March 24, 1943 to Bill Clarence and Oline Mullenix McKissick. She was a graduate of Saltillo High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. On September 21, 1963, she married Luther Clark "LC" Stacks. She and LC later settled in Tupelo where she worked for a number of years as a cashier at a local grocery store. Betty enjoyed working crossword puzzles, traveling and meeting the ladies for Breakfast Club at Comer's every Wednesday. She absolutely loved her sweet fur grandbabies and celebrating the holidays. She was a faithful member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. Survivors include her four children, Marty Stacks of Guntown, Tracy Stacks of Saltillo, Stacy Stacks of Tupelo and Kim Stacks of Pensacola, Florida; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Conner and Cooper Stacks; sister, Corine Keith and her husband, Kenny of Belden; and two brothers, Billy McKissick and his wife, Faye of Iuka and Jerry McKissick of the Unity Community. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LC Stacks; granddaughter, Kylie Stevens; sister, Sharon McKissick; and sister-in-law, Bonnie McKissick. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, November 16, 2020 W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Frank Panzrinno officiating. Graveside services will follow in Keyes Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James McCasland, RH Kennedy, Cooper Stacks, Conner Stacks, Nathan Bennett, Alex Bennett, Andy Bennett and Daniel Brown. The services will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfunearlhome.com.
