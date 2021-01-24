Forrest H. "Bollweevil" Stacks, 81, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1 pm at Springhill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 starting at 4 pm at Springhill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Campbelltown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

