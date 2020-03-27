John Edward "Johnny " Stacks, 76 resident of Ashland and well known painting contractor throughout the area, passed away Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020 at Germantown Methodist Hospital following an extended illness. Graveside Services honoring the life of Mr. Stacks will be at 12 Noon, Saturday, March 28 in the Ashland City Cemetery with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Stacks was born January 29, 1944 in Tippah County, the son of the late Glen Sexton and Etta M. Orman Stacks. He received his education in the Shady Grove Public School System in Tippah County and the Ashland Public School System. He was a valued employee of Mid-South Specialties in Memphis for 40 years and was a well known local painter for almost 60 years before retiring two years ago. A Christian, Mr. Stacks will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love for drag racing and restoring old cars. Mr. Stacks always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. His easy nature and fun spirit were admired and appreciated by everyone that he knew. Visitation will be today from 11:30 AM to 12 Noon at Ashland City Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Eddie Stacks (Janet) of Ripley and Roy Stacks (Christine) of Ashland, one sister, Josephine Thompson (Bobby) of Ashland, four grandchildren, Haley, Christopher, Zachary and Kelly Stacks and a special friend, Lisa Peeler. He was also preceded in death by three sons, Ronnie, Donnie and Jerry Stacks, one sister, Betty Jean James and a brother, Gaylon Stacks. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Stacks family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.