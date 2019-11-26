Billy Ray Stacy, 73, of New Site, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born August 2, 1946, to Clinton Elisha Stacy and Bonnie Mae Gatlin. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, and going to first Monday. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McMillan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mary Stacy of New Site, four daughters, Lisa Hale (Randy) of Marietta, Linda Stacy of New Site, Tracy Moore (Danny) of New Site, and Angie Stacy of New Site; two sons, Christian Stacy of New Site and Devon Stacy of New Site; eight grandchildren, Whitley Hale, Corey Hale, Katelynn Moore, Collin Moore, Makayla Stacy, Waylon Stacy, Colton Stacy, and Isabella Stacy; three great grandchildren, Kyliee Graham, Kailob Stacy, and Heidi Hale; two brothers, Harold Stacy (Brenda) and Bob Robinson (Gayle); two sisters, Patsy Hayden and Jewel Bain-Newton (Floyd); and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Stacy, James Stacy, and Junior Robinson; two sisters, Johnnie Bartley and Norma Owens and one granddaughter, Aleigha Triplett. Pallbearers will be Devon Stacy, Christian Stacy, Corey Hale, Clinton Hayden, Collin Moore, and Eli Hayden. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Hale and Danny Moore.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
65°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 26, 2019 @ 10:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.