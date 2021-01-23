Edward Earl Stacy (79) passed peacefully to his Heavenly home Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera Stacy; his sisters, Etheleen Stacy and Geraldine Stacy and his brother, Ellis (Betty) Stacy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kay Stacy; his sister, Marie Stacy; his son, Matt Stacy (Emily); his grandchildren, Will and Freya Stacy and a host of other family and friends. Services will be 11 am Monday, January 25, 2021 at New Site Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 5-8 pm at New Site Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Community Cemetery. Edward dedicated his life to the work of the Lord in 1974. For the past 47 years he pastored the following churches: Casey Creek Baptist, East Marietta Baptist, Zion Baptist, Rowland Mills Baptist and New Site Baptist. For 22 1/2 years, Edward worked at the Prentiss County School District bus shop where he dedicated himself to ensuring the safe transportation to the children of the Prentiss County School District until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, raising corn and watermelons and watching over the woods that surrounded him. He enjoyed nature, his dogs and riding his fourwheeler. He enjoyed people and people enjoyed his dry humor. He also enjoyed sitting on his front porch with his wife watching the hummingbirds. Edward made friends everywhere he went and the friendships he made lasted the rest of his life. Pallbearers are; Blake Smith, Brady Smith, A.C. Nix, Francis Whitley, H.B. Lindsey and James Austin Stennett. Honorary pallbearers are; Bill Kindley, Mike Stevens, Stanley Stevens and John Harris. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
