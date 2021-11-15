Helen Imogene Sewell Stacy, 86, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 3, 1935, in Pontotoc County, MS to the late Ivie Bernon Sewell and Ona Mae Mize Sewell. She married the love of her life, Ike Stacy, on July 3, 1952. She built her home on her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a loving and caring mother who always provided for her family. She was a founding member of Victory Baptist Church and faithful member for fifty years. She and her husband were co-founders and co-owners of S&S Manufacturing (Stacy Furniture). She supported many causes, such as, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Le Bonheur Hospital, Samaritan's Purse, and other ministries. Services will be at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Rev. Philip Jackson and Rev. Roger Stacy officiating. The family will have a private burial Wednesday morning at the church cemetery. United Funeral Services of New Albany is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by three sons; Roger Stacy (Penny) of Humboldt, TN, Dale Stacy (Tracy) and Mike Stacy (Angie), both of Pontotoc; two sisters, Betty Cayson of Pontotoc, and Deborah Waldrop of Thaxton; four brothers, Jimmy Sewell, Chester Sewell, Harvey Sewell, and Joe Sewell all of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren, Sonya Stacy, Sara Saxon, Benji Stacy, Holly Morgan, Justin Stacy, Caleb Stacy, Seth Stacy and Charity Covington; fourteen great grandchildren, Sara Grace Allen, Will Allen, Isaac Shelton, Beth Saxon, Ashlyn Saxon, Levi Saxon, Taryn Jamison, Westin Stacy, Eason Stacy, Malachi Stacy, Molly Covington, Sawyer Morgan, Salem Morgan, and Sage Morgan; two great great grandchildren, Hannah Belle Brinkley and Roper Brinkley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ike Stacy, and a great great grandchild, Boone Brinkley. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons; Benji Stacy, Seth Stacy, Justin Stacy, Caleb Stacy, Will Allen and Isaac Shelton. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Victory Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.