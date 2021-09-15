Randy Wayne Stacy, 33, of New Site passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto. He had a passion for drawing, he loved music and loved cooking. Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Greene and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. He is survived by his parents, Harold and Brenda Bishop Stacy; his sisters, Dolly (Darrell Aldridge) Wheatley and Emily (Michael) Carpenter; his nephews, Tyler, Cody, Trey, Emmitt, Jackson, Gatlin and Rayden; his special aunts, Barbara (Virgil) Burcham, Patsy Hayden, Jan (David) Lawrence, Mary Stacy and Jewel Bain-Newton; special uncles, Ray (Debbie) Bishop and Bob (Gayle) Robinson. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clinton Elisha Stacy, Bonnie Mae Stacy, J.C. Bishop and Dorothy Bishop; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.