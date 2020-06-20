Joy Wammack Stafford of Horn Lake, MS, passed away on June 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Desoto County at the age of 81. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Stafford will be at 2 PM Sunday, June 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with personal reflections given by her brother, Joe Wammack. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery in Walnut. Ms. Stafford was born April 10, 1939 in Walnut, the daughter of the late Palmer and Zula Smith Wammack. At an early age she moved with her family to Memphis and grew up in the Binghamton community. She received her education in the Lawler and Fairview Public School System in Memphis. Ms. Stafford will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM Sunday, June 21 at The Ripley Funeral Home. She is survived by a son, Greg Stafford of Jackson, MO, three daughters, Donna Powell of Hernando, Tammy Stafford of Kosciusko and Tina Stafford of Southaven, four grandchildren, Marcus Powell, Jr, Monica Webber, Heather Petrie and Thomas Phillips, eight great grandchildren, four brothers, Travis , Joe, Robert and William Wammack and Donna Huffman and Teresa Smith who she loved like daughters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Horace Stafford and two sisters, Shirley Wammack Scott and Vivian Wammack. Ms. Stafford loved animals and the family requests that memorials be directed to any Humane Society of the donor's choice. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Stafford family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
