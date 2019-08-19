Noma Endra Dye Staggs, 83, died unexpected on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence in Pontotoc. An Arkansas native, Noma was born on April 10, l936 in Banner, Ark. to the late Delbert Dye and Sylvia Arnold Dye. She graduated from Oceola High School. Noma married John Oliver Staggs on Sept. 24, 1955 in DeSoto County, Hernando, Mississippi. They spent the majority of their lives living in Hollandale, Mississippi, in the South Delta. Noma worked many years as a bookkeeper for Farm Fresh Catfish in Hollandale. She lived a few years in West Point before moving to Pontotoc 2 years ago. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Roller-Swift Funeral Home in Oceola, Ark. with burial in Mississippi County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Thursday, all in Arkansas. Local friends may come by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel anytime between 8-5 pm Today and Wednesday to sign the register book. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net . Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family. Noma is survived by her daughter, Jonie Tharp and her husband, Tony of Tupelo; her only grandson, John Michael Stockton of Starkville. A brother, Garland Dye and his wife, Mary of Memphis and her extended family.
