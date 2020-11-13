Peggy Sue Cruse Stalnaker, at the ripe old age of 95, met her Creator at 6:11 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 from her room at the Franks Greenhouse at United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo. Peggy was born in Pontotoc County on Jan. 27, 1925 to the late Barlow Cruse and Grace Aycock Cruse. She attended the Public Schools of Pontotoc and met a dashing young man about to serve his country during World War II, Harold Stalnaker. After Harold returned as a highly decorated U.S. Air Force tail gunner, having been shot down and a POW in a German Prison Camp for 13 months, he and Peggy were wed. Harold crossed over into eternity in Oct. 18, 2001. A homemaker, master cook, seamstress and devotee to her yard and garden most of her life, Peggy eventually moved to Traceway Manor. She and Harold were longtime members of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Wesleyan Sunday school class. She was the oldest living member of the church. She loved little children. Her independent spirit, her zeal and zest for living and loving everyone, her laughter and practical jokes and her devotion to her faith and family will be her legacy. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Rev. Don McCain will officiate. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation and attendees are asked to wear a mask at the service. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Nancy S. Clements of Tupelo; her granddaughter, Lindsey Clements Turner and husband, Dan of Tupelo, and her great-grandson, Drake Turner, whom Granny dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; a daughter, Cathy S. Hartzog; and two sons-in-law, Gary Thornton and Paul Clements. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 2434, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
