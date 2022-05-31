Michael Cornealius Stamps, Sr. passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at the State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was 67 years old. Michael was born in Cleveland on November 30, 1954, the son of Emerson Stamps and Annie Lee Cox. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. For many years, Michael served as the chief operator for the water treatment plant in the northeast region. He was also the senior pastor of Tabernacle of Faith Deliverance Ministry. He was truly a man of God, sharing the message of the Gospel as he lived a life of love and faith. Each time Pastor Michael preached or sang, he did so with power through the Holy Spirit. He also had a love of nature and enjoyed fishing every time he got a chance to go. Michael was kindhearted and his family remembers his giving spirit. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Jessica Stamps; his children, Charity Aisha Stamps of Tupelo, Michael Cornealius Stamps II (Jamara) of Guntown, Andrea Karmel Word (Annanias) of Monroe, Louisiana, Craig Bradley and Mark Bradley (Cynthia), all of Texas, and Michael Houston of Virginia; grandchildren, Micah, Mikaya, Ava Joy, Jaycee, Cymir, Mark Jr., Martavius, and Emory; his father, Emerson Stamps (Mamie Jean); his siblings, Carroll Cox, Vickie Stamps, Kathryn Golden, Emerson Stamps Jr., Robert Stamps, Eric Stamps, Chanez Stamps, Earl Stamps, Adriene Villa, and Yvonne Murdock. Services honoring Michael's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at The Tabernacle of Faith Deliverance Ministry with Rev. Charlie Ray Tyes and Rev. Melvin Leach officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be John Flemings, Beamus Harris, Norris Grizzard, Emerson Stamps Jr., Grady Hurd, Monte Tyes, James Leach and Chris Leach. Honorary pallbearers will be Carroll Cox, Noah Swims, and Darrell Oliver. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
