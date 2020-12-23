On the evening of December 18, 2020, Charles Earl Standifer made his transition into eternal life. We all know that God does not make any mistakes. And it was no mistake or happenstance that God allowed him to transition on the same day he was given a second chance at life 29 years ago when he received his heart transplant at the UAB. He was a retired employee of True Temper Sports. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday December 27, 2020 at New Chapel Cemetery in Fulton. MS. with the Rev. Robert Fields officiating. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary Grace of Aberdeen two sons and a daughter, Rev. Christopher Diggs and wife Lecha of Tupelo, MS Rachel Standifer of Aberdeen, MS and Gary Standifer and wife Jennifer of Tupelo, MS; one grandson, Jordan B. Standifer of Oxford, MS two grand-daughters. Christina Diggs and Madeline Diggs of Tupelo and one great-granddaughter Jersey. four brothers, Johnny B. Standifer (Elizabeth), Herman Standifer (Verna) and David Standifer (Elease), all of Fulton and Sherman Standifer (Jackie) of Detroit, Mich. five sisters, Dorothy McKinney of Fulton, Rosanna Poole (Clovis) and Bylida Dobbs, both of Smithville, Kathy Warren, and Leslie Warren, both of Amory. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Benson Standifer and three sisters Mary Alice Walls, Louise Williams, and Sherry Boggan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday December 26, 2020 at Community Funeral Directors, 258 Martin Luther King Ave, Nettleton, MS. The family viewing will follow at 3p.m. to 5 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.