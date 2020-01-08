VERONA -- Edward Standifer, 95, passed away Sunday, January 05, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00P.M. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.

