49, passed away on Wed., July 21, 2020 at her sister's residence in Okolona. Millie Jeanette Stanfield was born to Lee Stanfield and Mamie Ware on on July 11, 1971 in Chickasaw Co. Ms. Stanfield is survived by her mother; Mamie Ware. Father; Lee Stanfield. Two sons; Kevin Stanfield and Keion Stanfield. One daughter; Karla Stanfield. One brother; David Stanfield. One sister; Glenda Steven. There are also seven grandchildren. The visitation will be Sat., July 25, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sun., July 26, 2020 at Center Hill Church Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Wright officiating. The mandatory safety policies will be in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
