76, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at her residence in Okolona. Etta Lee Ware was born to her parents, Booker T. Ware and Mary Nette Hill-Ware On May 4, 1945 in Van Vleet, MS. Etta Lee Ware is survived by two sons; Willie Stanfield of Okolona and Henry Clay Ware (Felecia) of Houston. Two sisters; Bobbie Jean Gates (Jimmy) of Okolona and Mamie Stanfield (Lee) of Houlka. There are also 2 grandchildren. The visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Williams Memorial Funeral Home with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Center Hill Church cemetery with Pastor Gregory Wright officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.