Ann Stanford passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House at the age of 80. Ann was born December 5, 1942, in Union County to Willard L. and Rosetta Adair Kuyrkendoll. After her graduation from high school, she worked in several area banks as a teller. She then began her career with the North Mississippi Medical Center as a medical secretary. She retired after serving over 30 years of service. Ann enjoyed traveling and watching college basketball. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Ann leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Gerald Stanford; her daughter, Kim Stanford Daniel (Burl) of Southaven; two step-sons, Gary Stanford (Felicia) of Saltillo and Brad Stanford (Cindy) of Tupelo; grandchildren, Fletcher and Bennett Daniel, Corie Walters (Blaine), Chase Stanford, and Lauren Wright (Josh); great-grandchildren, South Walters and Kinsley Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, W.L. Kuyrkendoll Jr. and Billy Kirkendoll. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Jackson Street Baptist Church Building Fund, 1349 West Jackson Street, Tupelo MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
