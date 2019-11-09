Cleatis Durell Stanford, 77, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 27, 1941 in Hamilton, MS to James Hiram Standford and Bessie Lou Collins Stanford. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. Mr. Stanford was a Life Member of the American Legion. He was a retired salesman for the Monroe County Co-op. He was a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. Services with Military Honors will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 P. M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bubba Lollar and Bro. Terry Benton officiating. Burial will be in Ross Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife Janice Gosa Stanford of Aberdeen; two sisters Carol Stanford Porter of Anderson, S.C. and Myralene Standford of Hamilton; one brother Charlie Stanford of Hamilton, MS; two step-sons J. C. Robinson of Aberdeen and Michael Robinson also of Aberdeen; one nephew Collin Ellzey and two nieces Genevieve Anderson and Melissa Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents , his first wife Dean Stanford, and one grandchild Anna Carol Robinson. Pallbearers will be Tony Simmons, Brad Benton, Tommy Kirkpatrick, Tommy Clegg, Mike Bowen and Jeff Stanford. Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the family in care of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, 100 West Washington Street, Aberdeen, MS. 39730. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.
