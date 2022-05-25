Trannie Estene Stanford of Eggville, Mississippi, passed peacefully into the Lord's arms on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving Husband and family. Estene was born in Jasper, Alabama on September 27, 1937 to Dolphus and Edie Tidwell Forrester. She married Y.L. Williams and they made their home in Lee County where they raised six children together until his premature death on August 28, 1982. Later, Estene met the love her life, Kenneth Ray Stanford, Sr., whom she married on December 20, 1985, and together they raised a blended family of four daughters and eight sons. Estene was a woman of God who always put her family and others first without complaint. Her greatest joy was her family. Affectionately known as Mamaw and Granny, she had an infectious smile, an adoring sense of humor and the most nurturing soul. Some of her favorite pastimes included bird watching, storytelling and listening to gospel music. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her Husband and their closest friends. Prior to her retirement she owned and operated a daycare where she touched the lives of countless others who always came back to visit her. She will forever be missed and her sweet spirit will continue to live on through her growing family of which she was the proudest. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Ray Stanford, Sr.; six children, Dale Williams (Shelia), Nina Lansdell (Jerry), Roger Williams (Sherri), Glen Williams (Sherry), Michael Williams (Teresa) and Angie Upton; five stepchildren, Donna Upton, Amanda Floyd, Mark Stanford, Michael Stanford and Jason Stanford; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mozelle McCullough. Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Y.L. Williams; sisters, Florene Steadman, Emmaline Tubbs, and Pearlene King; brothers, L.C. and Ravis Forrester; stepson, Kenneth Ray Stanford, Jr.; and son-in-law, Steve Lansdell. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Williams, Channing Upton, Daniel Williams, Joshua Williams, Chase Williams, Christopher Williams, Jerry Robinson, and Dalton Wilkins. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at W.E. Pegues Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Boguefala Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
