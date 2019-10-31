Gerald L. "Yank" Stanford, 79, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born and raised in Flora, Illinois to Harry R and Mildred McGrew Stanford. He worked as a cross country pipeline welder for the Local Union 798 based out of Tulsa, Oklahoma until his retirement. He later moved to the Brewer Community with his wife. He was an avid coon and quail hunter. Gerald was a member of Brewer Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of almost 58 years, Evelyn Stanford; daughter, Shelley Stanford of Montreal; son, Justin Stanford and his wife, Kim of Foristell, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jerry and Kendal Stanford and Michael Simmons all of Foristell; sister, Sue Pettit and her husband, Dave of Flora; brother, Bill Stanford and his wife, Jane of Flora; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dick Stanford. There will be no formal services at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfunerlahome.com.
