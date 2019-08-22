Joseph Thomas Stanford, 40, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. A native of Red Bay, AL, he was born on August 29, 1978 to Bryan and Betty Higgins Stanford. In 1996, he graduated from Amory High School and later attended Itawamba Community College where he earned a degree in computer programming. He married Christy Keeton on March 29, 2002 and he was an employee of Cooper Tire in Tupelo where he had been lead leader for the past 8 years. An avid Ole Miss fan, Joseph went to football games as often as possible and he was proud to have a daughter attending there. More than anything, he spent as much time with his family as he could and would often vacation to the beach. The memories made at Disney World will last forever. Never giving up, Joseph had a determined attitude and fought to the very end. Many, many friends, co-workers, and even strangers were touched and inspired by his will. He was a member of the Smithville Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Minister Jameson Steward officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Christy Stanford of Smithville; his parents, Bryan and Betty Stanford of Amory; two daughters, Carlie Stanford of Oxford and Jolie Kate Stanford of the home; one brother, Chris Stanford; his sister, Amber Stanford; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; special cousin who was more like a brother, Scott Christensen; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Billy Keeton; and special friends, Shea Scott, Kelly Doyle, Kim Anderson, Melissa Walden, and Diane Hunt. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Pallbearers will be Scott Christensen, Jason Vandiver, Barry Poole, Ellis Kitchens, Stacy Stepp, and Sederick Snow. Honorary pallbearers will be Cooper Tire Employees. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Condolences and memories may be made to the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
