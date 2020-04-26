On a beautiful Saturday, April 25, 2020, Ken Stanford, Jr. spent the day doing what he liked most, fishing. He came home after a pleasant and productive day on the waters, celebrated the fact that his wife was cooking Chicken and Dressing for him and it wasn't Christmas or Thanksgiving, and fell the victim of an apparent heart attack. He was 61. Ken was born on June 24, 1958 in Tupelo to Kenneth Ray Stanford, Sr. and the late Gloria Jean Brown Stanford. He spent most of his life in Lee County where he worked for over 20 years for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. He first worked at Lake Lamar Bruce and spent the last 18 years as manager of Elvis Presley Lake and Park. He previously was the first full time paid fireman at the Saltillo Fire Department and continued to volunteer and work EMT/First Response right up till his death with the rank of Lieutenant. After his retirement from the State, Ken spent over two happy years assisting his son at Stanford Construction/Home Builders. An avid outdoorsman, he was totally devoted to fishing and hunting. Papaw loved and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a charter member of the Living Waters Community Church between Auburn and Eggville and was active in all its ministries serving on the Board and as head of Security. A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Living Waters Community Church with Pastor Phillip Carr and Bro. Paul Carlson officiating. Private burial will follow in the Brown family plot at Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM - 8 PM today (Mon.) and from 2 PM -service time Tuesday, all at Living Waters Community Church, 139 CR 1554, Tupelo, MS 38804. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Ken leaves behind his wife, Debbie Shumpert Stanford of the Unity Community near Saltillo; his three children, Melanie Stewart (Daneil) of Saltillo, Josh Stanford (Jessica) of Tupelo, and Kasi Carrisoza (Andrew) of Nettleton; his dad, Kenneth Stanford, Sr. and his stepmother, Estene of Tupelo; 10 grandchildren, Cody, Keianna, Blake, Makhi, Hayden, Drake, Alisha, Erica, Micah and Marinda; his great-grandchildren, Landon, Emerie, Addie, Levi, Aubree, and Starrlee; two sisters, Donna Gray and Amanda Floyd both of Guntown; three brothers, Mark Stanford and Jason Stanford, both of Saltillo and Michael Stanford of Guntown; two step-sisters, and four step-brothers. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Cody, Blake, Drake, Micah, Hayden, and Makhi. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Holland, William Whitman, Chris Kemp, Donnie Kemp, Perry Franks, and Marty Rock. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
