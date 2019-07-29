WALNUT, MS -- Kerry Lynn Stacy Stanford, 43, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Wednesday July 31, 2019 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 30, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Ripley Mississippi. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.

