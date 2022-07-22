Marion W. "Marty" Stanford departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 from the Simerson Green House at Traceway in Tupelo after a lengthy illness with diabetes. He was born May 4, 1947 to the late Marion and Marie Addison Stanford in Houston, MS but grew up in Union County. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1965. He participated in football, basketball and baseball while in school. He continued his education by attending North East Jr. College playing baseball and earned a degree in accounting. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Hubbard Stanford of Tupelo, MS whom he married September 1, 1978; one daughter Lauren Young(Greg) of Franklin, TN. Stepchildren, Tina Sneed(Pat) of Birmingham, AL, Dean(Emily) Hubbard of Red Bay, AL; Six Grandchildren, Will Sneed(Jenny) of Birmingham, AL, Katy Tucker(Adam) of Birmingham, AL, Ben Hubbard(Allyson) of Red Bay, AL, Aliana Hubbard of Red Bay, AL, Wyatt and Cooper Young of Franklin, TN; two step grandchildren, Victoria Strickland and Harley Strickland of Red Bay, AL; three great grandchildren, Wilson and Adam Sneed of Birmingham, AL, Ava James Tucker of Birmingham, AL; his sister Ann Foster(Joe) of Tupelo, MS; his brother, David Stanford(Angela) of New Albany, MS; nephew Kyle Stanford(Rebecca) and their two children of Robertsdale, AL; his niece Ashley Stanford of New Albany, MS. He spent over 40 years in the insurance business as an independent salesman until his last years; he ended as a partner in A & H Insurance Company in Tupelo. He attended West Jackson Street Baptist Church until his health declined. He was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS. He was a big supporter of his grand boys and granddaughter watching them playing football, baseball and basketball traveling where ever they were playing. He was unable to attend his younger grandchildren's sporting events due to failing health. He loved college football and was ready every Saturday to start watching. His favorite team and his love was the Ole Miss Rebels. Special thanks to all the staff at the Simerson Green House at Traceway in Tupelo. Many blessings and love to Karen Souter, Breanna Betts and Leslie Denman for the love and special care of keeping him sharp with jokes and laughter each day. Also his physician Dr. Tyler Crosswhite who was only a phone call away. Visitation will be at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo from 1PM-3PM Sunday, July 24, 2022. A private family graveside service will take place at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Street with son -in- law, Pat Sneed officiating. Pallbearers are Pat Sneed, Will Sneed, Ben Hubbard, Adam Tucker, Wyatt Young and Cooper Young. Memorials may be made to the Diabetic Foundation of Mississippi, 800 Avery Blvd North, #100, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or a charity of the donor's choice. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit hollandfuneraldirectors.com or email condolences for the family to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.