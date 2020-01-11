Mary Evelyn Murphree Stanford, 91, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born March 21, 1928 in New Albany to Lucifer Bean and Jennie Gladys Tate Murphree. She was a charter member of Poolville Baptist Church. She was retired from Futorian Corp. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Pete Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by 2 daughters: Mary Linda Stone of Ft. Myers, FL., and Jacqueline Suzanne Cissom of Oxford, MS.; 3 sons: James E. Stanford, Gary Milton Stanford (Melba), and William Allen Stanford (Carla), all of New Albany; 15 grandchildren: Shelley Browning, Carmen Lewellen, Lindsey Herring, Paul Stanford, Lynn Cohen, Mary Jennifer Russell, Jeff Stanford, Angela Sampson, Heather Coghlan, Bob Stanford, Will Stanford, Hunter Stanford, Ryne Stanford, Cody Cissom, and Jake Cissom; 28 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Paul Jackson Stanford; 1 son: Arnold Dean Stanford; 3 brothers: J. T. Murphree, Vaughn Murphree, and Charles Murphree; and 1 grandchild: Steven Dwayne Stanford. Pallbearers will be Jake Cissom, Greg Sampson, Gary Browning, Bob Stanford, Jeff Stanford, and Will Stanford. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
