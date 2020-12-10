Steven Morris Stanford, 49, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Sunday December 13, 2020 2:00 PM at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday December 13, 2020 11:30 AM until 1:15 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemtery.

