AMORY -- Thomas Stanford, 90, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:30 at Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home..

